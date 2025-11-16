Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LINK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Interlink Electronics from $6.67 to $8.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 47,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,029. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interlink Electronics stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Interlink Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

