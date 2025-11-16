Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $393,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,415.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

