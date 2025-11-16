Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $381.85.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

