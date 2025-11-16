Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 592.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

