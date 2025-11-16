WealthShield Partners LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.