Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

