Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAZE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MAZE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. 912,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

Insider Activity at Maze Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,874,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,362,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 218.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 915,342 shares during the period.

About Maze Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

Featured Articles

