Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

