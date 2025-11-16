Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

