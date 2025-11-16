Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

VOD stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 415.0%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,680,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160,095 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 26,095,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,076,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,518,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,010,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 3,646,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,298,000 after buying an additional 673,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

