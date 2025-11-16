Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,909 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,602,000 after buying an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

