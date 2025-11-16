Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $826.89 and a 200-day moving average of $780.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

