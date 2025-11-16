General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 4.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,670 shares of company stock worth $44,543,236. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $344.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.