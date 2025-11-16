ATIF (ZBAI) versus The Competition Critical Survey

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ATIF to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATIF and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ATIF alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 -$3.19 million -1.08 ATIF Competitors $3.20 billion $272.15 million 23.05

ATIF’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATIF Competitors 91 737 1310 64 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATIF and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 26.64%. Given ATIF’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% ATIF Competitors 7.61% 26.73% 8.45%

Volatility & Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATIF peers beat ATIF on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About ATIF

(Get Free Report)

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.