Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $58.18. 1,530,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,994,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -831.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,004,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,880. This represents a 87.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $963,326.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 313,494 shares of company stock worth $16,178,374 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,750.9% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,601,000 after purchasing an additional 201,547 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

