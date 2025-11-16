StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

StableX Technologies Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. StableX Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of StableX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StableX Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of StableX Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StableX Technologies stock. Certuity LLC bought a new position in StableX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Certuity LLC owned 2.25% of StableX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StableX Technologies

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

