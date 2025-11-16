Generali Investments Management Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

