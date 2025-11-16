Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

