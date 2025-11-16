Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 47,520 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.12% of XPO worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $133.96 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

