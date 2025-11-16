Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,122 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $116,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:EW opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.