DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. DHT has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 360.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,564 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $19,950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of DHT by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 943,990 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,788,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 491,717 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

