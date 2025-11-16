Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $2.09 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,287,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,224,000 after buying an additional 141,705 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $746,932,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,329,000 after buying an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.28.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

