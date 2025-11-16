Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,339,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,316,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,838,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,813,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 878,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of KWEB opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.