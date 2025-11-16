Contrasting Alpha Modus (AMOD) and The Competition

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Modus to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alpha Modus alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha Modus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given Alpha Modus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.21 Alpha Modus Competitors $203.60 million -$18.54 million 94.34

Alpha Modus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ rivals have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Alpha Modus rivals beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Modus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.