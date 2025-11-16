Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 9.8% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

