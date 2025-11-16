Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,597 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $136,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 218,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $227.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

