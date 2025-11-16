Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 1.0%

MKL stock opened at $2,060.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.89 and a 1-year high of $2,109.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,942.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,945.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.