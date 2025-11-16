Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 18,177 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. $KEN

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Kenon makes up about 0.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.42% of Kenon worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kenon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,046,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 327.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kenon Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of KEN stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.22. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 63.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.