ICL Group Ltd. $ICL Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,665,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,773 shares during the quarter. ICL Group comprises 8.3% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $120,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ICL Group by 573.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 162,173 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

