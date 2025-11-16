Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $323.51 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,778 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Abbott Laboratories worth $323,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

