Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 798.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 714,283 shares of company stock worth $24,869,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.