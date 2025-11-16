Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 32.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.77 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cloudflare news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total transaction of $632,091.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at $124,208,758.53. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.15, for a total value of $254,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,108.50. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

