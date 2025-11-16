Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $79,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,080.78. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,837.50. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,926 shares of company stock worth $711,364. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $4,577,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 193,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

