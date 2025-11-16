Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $14.92 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $605.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.19.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

