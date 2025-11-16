Western Wealth Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $113.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

