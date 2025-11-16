Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $174.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.74 billion, a PE ratio of 414.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

