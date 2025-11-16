Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 533.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 3.6% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,027.6% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.39.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $236.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.04. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

