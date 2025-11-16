NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.550-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,951,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,307,000 after buying an additional 309,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 740,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 215,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 152,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

