Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $354.31 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,264 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $354,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $192,130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 809.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,750,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,435,000 after buying an additional 2,448,415 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $154,369,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $160,357,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,128.75. The trade was a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,392. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

