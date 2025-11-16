Summitry LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

