Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DE stock opened at $475.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $390.00 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.