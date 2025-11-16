Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $315.22 Million Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,897,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Masco were worth $315,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after acquiring an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 3,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 933,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

