Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.04. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $546.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

