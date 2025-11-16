Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 539,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,725 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,252,000 after purchasing an additional 384,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LNT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

