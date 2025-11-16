SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Stock Position Lifted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

