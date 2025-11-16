iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

