Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 5,481 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.