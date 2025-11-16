Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,449,332.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,259,376.55. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 652,618 shares of company stock valued at $47,791,654 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

