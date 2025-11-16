Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

DFAU stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

