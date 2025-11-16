Generali Investments Management Co LLC Invests $414,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,486,462 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.